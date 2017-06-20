New Grads and Money: Getting Educated

This advice makes cents.

We spend a lot of time, effort and money making our way through school to the big graduation day. But while schools teach us about reading, writing and arithmetic, they often leave out money management lessons. Many new grads, both from high school and from college, say they don’t graduate having learned much financial literacy to prepare them for real life.

That’s where this morning’s live in-studio interview comes in. Bell Bank’s Becky Walen, senior wealth management advisor, talked with new college grads who work at Bell about what they still need to learn about money. She told KVRR anchor Emily Welker what their top questions are, and how new grads should handle some of the biggest money issues facing them as they head out into the world.