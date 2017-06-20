One of the Area’s Nesting Peregrine Falcons Seriously Injured

A badly injured leg is likely life-threatening

FARGO (KFGO) – Survival may be in doubt for one of the nesting peregrine falcons in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Photos indicate the raptor, thought to be “Annie”, originally misidentified as a female when it was tagged in Winnipeg, has been spotted with what appears to be a badly injured leg. The falcon has nested here for three years.

Marshall Johnson, Executive Director of Audubon Dakota in Fargo, says the injury is likely life-threatening for the bird. Johnson says it okay “to let nature run it’s course.”

“Annie” has been nesting with a female peregrine named “Miracle.” Peregrines started nesting in Fargo in 2001 high atop the Bank of the West.

Johnson says this spring, the falcons started nesting at a new location, at the Budweiser malting plant, near I-94 in Moorhead. Johnson says there’s no remote camera at that site so it’s difficult to determine progress in the nest, but he expects to see fledglings soon.

