West Fargo’s Wild West Jamboree

FARGO, ND — Strap on those cowboy boots and get ready to giddy up because the Wild West Jamboree is back!

This annual event is going on its 12th summer and brings events and activities for kids of all ages at Rendezvous Park in West Fargo.

From bouncy houses, to horse rides, to a petting zoo, this Wild West theme event allows attendees to dress up while having fun.

You can spend the night enjoying the activities or bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the live music.

“I love seeing the families come out and just interact with their neighbors and the community and the kids getting excited to see a horse or a cow,” said Katie Ettish, the events and communications specialist for the West Fargo Park District.

The event is free to get in, but certain games and food items cost a few dollars.