A Hero’s Welcome: Remains of Fessenden WWII Sailor Return to North Dakota

One of those servicemen was a sailor from North Dakota and tonight he comes home with a hero's welcome

FARGO, ND — For more than 70 years, 400 serviceman killed by the attack on Pearl Harbor were unidentified.

One of those servicemen was a sailor from North Dakota and tonight he comes home with a hero’s welcome.

Arthur Neuenschwander was 33-years-old when he was aboard the USS Oklahoma, a ship hit by the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Remains of many service members, including his, were left unidentified for decades and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Current sciences and DNA technology were able to change that and bring the remains of sailors and soldiers back to their families.

Neuenschwander is a Fessenden, North Dakota native.

His remains are now on their way here from Hawaii.

Sailors from the Navy Operation Support center will be able to provide military funeral honor 75 years later.

The funeral is set for this Saturday in Fessenden.

The remains are set to arrive in about half an hour here at Hector International Airport.