Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Training Realtors for Safety and Unexpected Situations

FARGO, ND — We see their faces all over the community from on billboards to benches and while being in the spotlight is the goal, it also puts people selling homes at risk.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is making sure local realtors are trained for unexpected situations.

The group got a visit from North West Martial Arts and the Fargo Police Department.

Topics included how to escape while showing open houses and ensuring your privacy.

The strategic defense seminar is an annual event and focuses on the dangers of meeting strangers while working alone.

“Real estate agents put themselves everyday where they are meeting people that they don’t know,” said Jeanine Larson, who is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We want to help teach everyone so they can be proactive and be safe when they are out doing their job.”

The workshop encourages making self-defense classes a regular part of your life.