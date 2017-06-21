Fargo VA Celebrates National Yoga Day

FARGO, ND — The Fargo VA is celebrating National Yoga Day by showing veterans and employees how beneficial yoga can be to a healthy lifestyle.

Throughout the eight different half hour sessions, mats and water were provided.

The sessions took place right in the center of the Fargo VA Healing Garden, a brand new structure near the west entrance.

The purpose of National Yoga Day is to introduce yoga to veterans and employees who are unaware of its benefits.

“Really can be utilized by anyone. It can be adapted in many different ways,” said Nancy Rudd, the Health Education Coordinator. “It really can be a tool for wellness for virtually anyone, from a standing position or a sitting position or in a chair.”

Classes are offered regularly at the Fargo VA and Fargo Vet center to support health and well–being.