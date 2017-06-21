Judge Convicts Fargo Man in Mapleton Gas Station Sex Assault

FARGO, ND — A district judge in Fargo has convicted a Fargo man in the sexual assault of an employee at a convenience store in Mapleton.

Prosecutors say Abdulrahman Ali forced the female employee into a restroom at Gordy’s Travel Center in December 2015, claiming that she was his wife.

Ali gave up his right to a jury trial and the case, with only one witness, was heard by Judge Thomas Olson.

A forensic psychologist testified that while Ali was delusional at the time, he knew what he was doing was wrong.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered before sentencing.