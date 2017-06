Legislative Leaders to Move Forward with Legal Action Against Governor Burgum

A key committee of the Legislature voted unanimously to pursue the litigation instead of calling lawmakers back into session

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota legislative leaders will pursue litigation against some vetoes issued by Govenor Burgum, saying he overstepped his authority.

They are looking into whether the governor may veto parts of spending bills in ways that change the legislative intent, such as deleting a word or phrases.

Attorney General Stenehjem issued an opinion on Monday that says Burgum overstepped his authority on some vetoes.