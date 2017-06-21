LIVE: Viking History Comes Alive At Midwest Viking Festival

Two Vikings Tell Us Why Norse Culture Should Be Celebrated
Adam Ladwig

 

Tim Jorgensen and Kyle Jameson show up in period-accurate Viking garb to tell Adam about this weekend’s Midwest Viking Festival at the Hjemkomst Center.

The festival will showcase all aspects of Viking culture, from weaponry and ships, to textile making, bowls and shoes.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th.

Find out more information on the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County’s website by clicking here.

Related Post

College Baseball Roundup: Bison Down Vikings, Come...
Kindred Earns Two-Seed in ND State Tournament
Kindred-Richland Softball Wins East Region Title
College Softball: Hawks Split Double Header with P...

You Might Like