LIVE: Viking History Comes Alive At Midwest Viking Festival

Two Vikings Tell Us Why Norse Culture Should Be Celebrated

Tim Jorgensen and Kyle Jameson show up in period-accurate Viking garb to tell Adam about this weekend’s Midwest Viking Festival at the Hjemkomst Center.

The festival will showcase all aspects of Viking culture, from weaponry and ships, to textile making, bowls and shoes.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th.

Find out more information on the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County’s website by clicking here.