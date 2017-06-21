North Dakota to Pay $3 Million for Voluntary Buyouts

Gov. Burgum said the buyouts might limit the need for layoffs
TJ Nelson

 

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota will pay about $3 million to 158 employees approved for voluntary buyouts.

In April, Gov. Burgum gave 17 agency heads the option to offer buyouts to employees.

He said the buyouts might limit the need for layoffs.

At least 200 people applied for the buyouts, but it was up to the agencies to determine which buyouts were accepted.

The options for the buyouts ranged from a lump-sum payout of three months’ salary to accepting no pay but staying on the state’s health insurance plan for a year.

