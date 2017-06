Suspect Under Arrest In Attempted Stabbing

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man was arrested in Moorhead Tuesday night for attempting to attack another man with a knife.

It happened in an apartment at 3208 9th Street South.

There were no injuries.

Police located the suspect, 27-year old Joshua Butler outside the building and recovered a knife at the scene.

The relationship between the two men is not known.

Butler is facing a felony charge of assault and is being held in the Clay County Jail.