FTC Hoping to Block Sanford Health’s Buyout of Mid Dakota Clinic in Bismarck

The administrative trial is set to begin in November

BISMARCK, ND — A major blow to the latest proposed merger involving Sanford Health.

The Federal Trade Commission is going to court to block the company’s buyout of Mid Dakota Clinic in Bismarck.

The FTC and North Dakota Attorney General have filed a complaint in federal court to stop the deal.

It says the merger would reduce competition and is likely to reduce significantly the competitive options available to medical insurance providers

