Grand Forks Man Arrested After Entering Wrong Apartment

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Grand Forks man faces charges after entering the wrong apartment and scaring two young children.

Police say 23-year-old Sanjay Yakha entered through the patio and went to a bedroom to talk to someone he believed lived in the unit.

He startled a woman and two children and they began screaming.

Police say Yakha grabbed the kids by the neck to quiet them before he fled.

A witness identified him and police arrested Yakha at his residence.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass.