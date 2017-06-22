A Hero’s Welcome: Remains of Fessenden WWII Sailor Return to North Dakota

Arthur Neuenschwander will be Buried this Weekend in Fessenden

FARGO, ND — It’s the day known in United States history as the “date which will live in infamy”.

More than 2,400 Americans lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor and for more than 70 years, the identities of 400 servicemen were unknown.

But because of new technology and DNA testing, many of those servicemen are able to finally come home.

Gunners Mate 1st Class Arthur Neuenschwander of Fessenden was one of those who arrived home Wednesday.

Getting on a plane to come home, for many, comes with a sense of relief.

For one North Dakota sailor, that trip lasted more than seven decades.

“I thought it was a hoax,” said Neuenschwander’s nephew, Ross Johnson.

Exactly 3,799 miles marks the distance from Honolulu to Fargo.

“Pretty incredible,” said Corinne Bennett who was a passenger on the plane.

But that’s not the number on the minds of those waiting for this moment.

“Seventy-five years, seven months and 17 days and Arthur will be home laying next to his mother,” said Johnson. “There’s just enough room there for Arthur.”

Those who were traveling with Arthur at first had no idea the precious cargo that was on board.

“The pilot came on and told us that we had a World War II vet deceased,” said Bennett. “They were bringing him home.”

A moment Arthur’s family never thought possible, over a memory that hurt too much too talk about.

“My mother rarely brought up the subject,” said Johnson. “She had enough of the war.”

Arthur Neuenschwander was 33-years-old when he was aboard the USS Oklahoma, a ship hit by the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Arthur’s remains were among the 400 unidentified servicemen buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

A call from the Navy came next.

“They asked if we would be happy to do DNA samples,” explained Ross. “My brother and my mother was still alive at the time. It was a surprise call on February 4th this year that there was a match. They knew they could identify Arthur. I was just astounded.”

Local and national veterans groups gathered as did members of the community at Hector International Airport.

As a member of the Navy, Arthur served his post for more than 70 years.

Now relieved, Arthur was on his way home.

“They requested that we remain seated until he had left the plane,” Bennett said.

“When they pulled the casket from the cargo part of the plane and you saw the flag over the casket, that just really hit home,” Johnson said.

Bennett has a personal connection to what Arthur’s family is going through.

“My father served in World War II so it was very dear to my heart,” she said. “It was very emotional.”

For Arthur’s family, it’s still something that’s hard to put into words.

A full-honors military funeral for Arthur is set for Saturday in Fessenden.

The Defense Department continues to try to identify others from the USS Oklahoma.