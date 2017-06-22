Kristi Engelstad Benefit: Lending a Hand to a First Responder
FARGO, ND — She’s been a paramedic for years and has taught thousands of classes for the community.
Kristi Engelstad with F-M Ambulance is battling a rare form of ovarian cancer.
Friends and family teamed up with Lend-A-Hand to raise money for her medical costs.
Lend-A-Hand, an organization with the Dakota Medical Foundation, will match up to $5,000 of the proceeds.
The benefit featured big ticket auction items including a Sanford helicopter tour and signed Carson Wentz footballs.
Engelstad was diagnosed back in February.
“I totally didn’t expect that,” she said. “I was completely healthy before I went to the ER that night. I really went in just thinking it was some kidney stones and I could get some meds and go home, not realizing that this would mushroom into a huge life changing event.”
“She’s led a lot of benefits for others so it’s our turn as a community to, I think, to rescue her,” said Jeana Peinovich, who is director of Lend-A-Hand.
Lend-A-Hand is accepting donations online.
If you’d like to help Kristi and her family you can click here.