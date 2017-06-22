Metro Community Members Gobble Down Lunch for a Good Cause

Hornbacher's Host Their 10th Annual Gobble It Up For United Way $5 Lunch

FARGO, ND — People around the F–M area gobbled down lunch for a good cause.

Hornbacher’s stores throughout the Fargo–Moorhead community hosted their tenth annual Gobble it Up for United Way $5 lunch.

All proceeds from the lunch will be donated to United Way of Cass Clay.

“The work that we do in the community is focused around four bold goals: reducing hunger and homelessness, preparing students to succeed, helping people be independent and then looking at poverty as a whole,” said Kristina Hein, the Marketing Director for United Way Cass Clay.

For some people, attending this event has become a tradition.

“I was in the 2015 class for the 35 under 35 group and that year I volunteered with this great event and realized how awesome it was,” said Amanda Carlson, who is from Fargo. “Now, every year, my boss and I come out and enjoy lunch and it’s just a fun thing to be a part of. Having young kids, seeing the impact on the schools that they have with the backpacks in the fall, they do a lot of really cool things.”

Hein agreed. “There are so many different programs that we support and that we are investing in that impact all of us,” she said. “It impacts all of us when kids are ready for school because they grow up to be our future workforce. So it’s more than turkey today, it’s more than lunch. It’s making the community as good as we can.”

Since the event began 10 years ago, more than $188,000 has been donated to United Way of Cass Clay.