President of the National Farmers Union Objecting to Health Care Proposal

Two out of three farmers and ranchers have a pre-existing condition

NATIONAL — The president of the National Farmers Union is voicing his objections to the latest health care proposal.

Roger Johnson is a native of Turtle Lake, North Dakota.

He was asked to speak at a Senate event on how the Republican health care bill would impact farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

Two out of three farmers and ranchers have a pre-existing condition, according to USDA research, something Johnson learned first-hand from one farm family.

“Since the Affordable Health Care Act came along, they now have health care,” said Johnson. “I talked to her two days ago and she is just beside herself trying to figure out ‘what are we going to do next?'”

Johnson is the former North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner.

The Democrat won the seat four times between 1996 and 2006.