West Fargo to Announce Police Chief Decision Friday

It'll be held Friday morning at 8 a.m.
WEST FARGO, ND — A special meeting of the West Fargo City Commission has been called to announce the city’s new police chief.

The final two candidates, Heith Janke, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent and North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer, had final interviews earlier this month.

The man picked for the job will replace Mike Reitan who was fired earlier this year over his management style.

KVRR Local News will bring you live coverage of the announcement LIVE tomorrow morning.

