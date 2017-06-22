West Fargo’s Viola Toppin Celebrates 103 Years at Twins Game

Viola has been following the Twins ever since they moved to Minnesota in the early '60s

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Viola Toppin’s 103rd birthday wish came true!

We first told you last night that Viola planned to celebrate turning 103 by watching her favorite baseball team, Minnesota Twins, in person.

The West Fargo woman was there in the stands today along with her family, enduring the rain and even made the jumbotron.

Viola has been following the Twins ever since they moved to Minnesota in the early ’60s.

And yes, she did partake in her favorite part of Target Field: she had a hotdog.