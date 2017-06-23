Coach of the Week: RedHawks Pitching Coach Michael Schlact

Schlact has helped the RedHawks to the 4th-best team ERA in the American Association

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitching coach Michael Schlact is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Despite the RedHawks’ struggles of losing 13 of their last 17 games after Friday’s loss, the team’s ERA is the 4th-best in the American Association.

Schlact emphasizes that this low patch is not an indicator of the overall quality of the team, and the Hawks will get out of it.