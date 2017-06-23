Doin’ It Downtown

July's got downtown hopping. Here's how to navigate all the entertainment.

July is hot this year in downtown Fargo. It marks the return of Corks and Canvas, the downtown-wide shopping and wine event, and the start of the Red River Market, with local makers, crafts and foods. It’s also the month of the annual Street Fair, one of Fargo’s biggest shopping and gathering spots for vendors and guests from all around the country. And this year, for the first time, the downtown area’s first grocery store opens its doors with the Prairie Roots Co-op for shoppers interested in scoring healthy, organic local foods.

Against the backdrop of all these attractions, though, is the growing concern over public safety, as a late-night bar fight at the Hodo bar in downtown Fargo turns deadly, landing one man in jail and facing manslaughter charges. The Morning Show’s Emily Welker sat down live in-studio with Ecce Gallery owner and longtime downtowner Mark Weiler to talk about the state of safety in downtown, how the new parking garage is affecting downtown travel, and what’s new and exciting coming up in downtown Fargo.