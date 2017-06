Fargo Police Searching for Suspect in Downtown Assault

FARGO, ND — Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that happened in downtown Fargo.

Police were called to the 400 block of 5th Street North in the parking lot of the Empire Tavern at about 11:30 p.m.

One man had injuries to his face and was sent to the hospital.

Police questioned a woman at the scene but did not arrest her.

They are searching for another man.

They say the victim knew one of the people involved.