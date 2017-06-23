Man Hit by Amtrak Train Identified

The victim identified as Pernell M. Poitra, 51 years of age, from Moorhead, sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

FARGO, ND — On June 22, at 2:26 AM, the Fargo Police Department responded to the 500 block of Roberts St., for a man struck by a train.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male laying on the north side of the tracks between Broadway and Roberts St.

The victim identified as Pernell M. Poitra, 51 years of age, from Moorhead, sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

FM Ambulance personnel transported Poitra to a local emergency room for emergency medical treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information is currently available.

—

FARGO, ND — A man standing on the tracks in downtown Fargo is seriously hurt after he was hit by an Amtrak train.

It happened around 2:30 this morning near the Amtrak station at 4th Avenue North and Broadway.

Fargo Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson says the man received “significant injuries” but survived.

He was conscious when police arrived on scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital.

Police have not released the man’s identity.