Melinda’s Garden: Planting Under Trees

Give a little love to your giving tree.

They give us shade from the sun, shelter from the rain, snacks of fruit, and a swell view of squabbling squirrels playing among their branches. Trees give a lot to any garden space, as well as bringing adding to your home’s property value and cooling your home during hot weather.

With all that, though, it can be tough to figure out how to landscape under and around trees in the garden. Melinda Myers shows us how to live happily side by side with the trees in our lives and yards in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.