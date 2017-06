North Dakota National Guard Withdraws from Mayville After 60 Years

The unit is holding a flag-retiring ceremony today

MAYVILLE, ND — The city of Mayville is formally saying goodbye to the North Dakota National Guard.

Due to changes and cutbacks, the Guard is withdrawing from Mayville after six decades of being in the city.

All soldiers who have served in Mayville are being invited back for a final formation.