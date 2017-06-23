One Person Dead in Shooting at a Minnesota Storage Facility

Erin Wencl

MINNETONKA, Minn. — One person is dead after a shooting at a Minnesota storage facility.

Police say they were called to the 28-hundred block of Hedberg Drive at the Public Storage facility at about 11 a.m. after a fight broke out between two men.

Once on the scene, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

They say they recovered a gun and arrested a 65-year-old man at the scene.

“It was a peaceful surrender, no force was needed,” said Chief Scott Boerboom of the Minnetonka Police Department. “It took us a while to surround and secure the area. It went off without incident.”

Police say there is no threat to the public and the shooting was not random.

