RedHawks Player Profile: Yhoxian Medina

Medina hitting .242 on the season for the RedHawks.

FARGO, N.D. — The worldly sport of baseball has a way of bringing different cultures together. That is also the case for the RedHawks, and their starting shortstop Yhoxian Medina.

“I started playing baseball when I was like three or four-years-old in Venezuela,” Yhoxian Medina said. “I started playing on a football field just taking ground balls and swinging.”

Medina came to the United States in 2008. Three years later, the Venezuela native was drafted. The Cleveland Indians selected him in the 38th round in 2011. Which is the same organization that his hometown hero spent the bulk of his career with.

“All the kids want to be a shortstop (in Venezuela),” Medina stated. “Especially because we got Omar Vizquel. For me he is the best shortstop in the world.”

But Yhoxian was released early this season by the Indians organization. He made his way to Fargo after getting a call from an old friend.

“I got a friend here, Charlie (Valerio), he played with me in Cleveland,” Medina said. “He called me, asked me if I wanted to keep playing and I said ‘yeah why not man.'”

Medina has been a staple at shortstop for the RedHawks this season. He knows he brings one of the most unique names into the American Association.

“I don’t think anybody else has that name in the world,” Yhoxian Medina said. “I tried to look for it on Facebook, Instagram, everywhere. I haven’t found it.”

Medina has not found anybody with his same first name. What he has found is another place to continue playing the game that he loves.