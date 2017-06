The RedHawks Slump Continues: Fall to Gary

RedHawks fall to Gary 6-2

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks have lost 12 of their last 17 games, including Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Gary RailCats.

SP Tyler Alexander gave up a solo home run to Collin Willis in the top of first, and an RBI double in the fourth by Randy Santiesteban gave the RailCats an early 2-0 lead.

Despite the loss, Alexander had a successful outing with 10 strikeouts on the night.

RedHawks are home Saturday at 6 p.m. against Gary.