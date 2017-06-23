The Fargo Project in Final Steps of Developing Nature Property

FARGO, ND — People of the Fargo Project are putting their plans into place for an open plot of land in south Fargo.

They are working on developing the land to connect people with nature.

The Fargo Project is hoping to make a vacant property a place where people in the Red River Valley will have a space to relax and gather for fun activities.

“A place that represents their culture and values and a place that they can experience nature,” said Nicole Krutchfield who is the planning administrator for Fargo.

The Fargo Project is in the final stages of developing the 18 acre space and is almost ready to begin construction on the final phase.

The city has already completed a listening garden.

“That one is already installed and ready to be interacted with the community,” said Brian Reinarts, who is the senior associate with Land Elements.

“Phase two of construction has been removing the concrete channel that was there before. It’s a low flow channel and making it into more of a stream restoration project,” said Krutchfield.

They are focusing on building a play area and a place where people can go to overlook the park.

The park has been in the works since 2010 and the mission behind it is to connect the community with nature.

“We’re creating a space within the community, within the heart of city center, where people can come in, utilize it, come down and enjoy nature, and treat it like a typical city park,” said Reinarts.

The goal behind the Fargo Project is to transform a neighborhood storm water basin to fit the unique needs of the community.

Artists, neighbors, engineers, landscape architects and ecologists have gathered to create a communal center.

“Taking this space and making it usable for the community is something that is invaluable,” said Reinarts.

The last phase is expected to be complete in early 2018.

Once the construction is finished, there will be a continuation of smaller projects to connect the community with the park.