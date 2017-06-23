Verity Homes Donating Home Sales to Local Charities

Local charities are benefiting from a generous donation, thanks to Verity Homes and a national non–profit

WEST FARGO, ND — Local charities are benefiting from a generous donation, thanks to Verity Homes and a national non–profit.

Verity Homes and HOPE International have teamed up for the “Homes for Hope” program.

A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the sale of two new homes in West Fargo and Bismarck that help promote affordable housing.

The companies were brought together over wanting to work to fight poverty and support local charities that need help.

“I had seen an article on the news about two years ago about Wilfred, the dog that was stabbed and left south of town for dead that the sheriff’s department brought to 4 Luv of Dog,” said Arthur Goldammer, who is the CEO and owner of Verity Homes. “I just knew they were the ones we had to work with.”

The proceeds generated from the two sales are also being donated to HOPE International and Center Dakota Humane Society.