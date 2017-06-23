West Fargo Announces FBI Supervisory Special Agent, Heith Janke, Their New Police Chief

Heith Janke Was Announced As West Fargo's New Police Chief Friday Morning

The West Fargo City Commission agreed with City Administrator Tina Fisk’s recommendation to make FBI Supervisory Special Agent, Heith Janke, their new Police Chief.

Janke will officially be hired on July 5th at the commission meeting.

The decision was between Kansas City FBI supervisory agent Janke and North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer, who both had interviews earlier this month.

West Fargo Mayor Rich Mattern said both candidates had good qualities, but he believes with Janke’s FBI past, he can take the department to the next level and create a sense of family within the West Fargo community.

Janke will replace Mike Reitan who was fired earlier this year over his management style.

Mayor Mattern said he does not know when the new Chief will begin work, but the sooner the better.