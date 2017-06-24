Annual Track Meet for the Disabled Gives Family Hope

HOPE Inc. gives kids and adults with mobility challenges an opportunity to compete in 19 different activities all year round

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It all started with two parents who wanted more for their disabled child.

“If we’re feeling this sense of dread because our kids have nothing to do, there must be other people out there,” said Adair Grommesh, Executive Director of HOPE, Inc.

Now it’s turned into a program which expands to more than 140 families.

“It just makes my heart so happy because I just love all of them,” said Grommesh. “They’re like my kids.”

HOPE, Inc. gives kids and adults with mobility challenges an opportunity to compete in 19 different activities all year round.

This is the organization’s ninth annual track meet and kids and families from all over the state are here to participate.

It’s not just sports, the group also does other activities like fashion shows and musical productions. Their goal is to get them active.

“It’s so good for the heart and soul,” said Grommesh. “It gives them the confidence to try new things.”

The Tunheim family is one of many examples of the impact HOPE, Inc. makes on the community. Nick and Ann have two children with disabilities.

“This is what gets me emotional but it’s a family,” said Yohannes Tunheim. “Everybody cares about everybody. It’s not just individual families but we’re all one big family.”

Yohannes was adopted by the Tunheim Family in 2016.

The family says moving to America from Ethiopia and dealing with the daily struggles of having a prosthetic leg is not easy, but he has become a positive influence and role model to other kids involved in HOPE.

“Life is always hard, but don’t give up just try your best,” said Tunheim.

This program has given kids and families a chance to be a part of a team.

“I think that’s huge because there are a lot of life skills that are learned through that,” said Ann Tunheim.

The founders of HOPE Inc. give people a chance despite their disabilities.

“It gives me hope that life is not all lost because you’re physically disabled,” said Grommesh.

HOPE, Inc. started as a mobility camp in 1992 and expanded to a year–round wheelchair sports and recreation program in 2006.