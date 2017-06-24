Guns vs. Hoses-Police vs. Fire Charity Softball Game

The West Fargo Police Department took the W over the West Fargo Fire Department

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Police and Fire Department went head-to-head in their “Guns vs. Roses- Police vs. Fire” charity softball game.

Former Minnesota Vikings players Chuck Foreman and Ted Brown coached each team.

Brown, despite losing to the police department, was able to add a bit of humor to the fun-filled night.

“We decided to let them win because sometimes they patrol the streets and sometimes people may go a little bit over the speed limit, and if they go a little bit over the speed limit guess who’s stopping them? Those guys that they would have beaten,” Brown joked. “So I told them to be easy on them because they may need them some day.”

The event raised money to benefit the West Fargo Police Association youth activities.