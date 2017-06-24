RedHawks Losing Streak Comes to an End

RedHawks Defeat Gary 4-3

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks) — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks experienced an early inning case of deja vu when Colin Willis homered in the top of the first for the second consecutive game to give the Gary RailCats a 1-0 lead. However, the RedHawks responded by battling back to pick up a 4-3 win and tie the series at 1-1.

Fargo-Moorhead tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Devan Ahart scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Mazzola.

In the very next frame, Ahart picked up an RBI on a groundout to second, driving in Kes Carter who reached earlier in the inning on a single. Later in the inning, Charlie Valerio scored on a by error by RailCats’ starting pitcher, Westin Wuethrich who tossed it over the first baseman trying to pick off Ahart, giving the RedHawks a 3-1 lead.

Wuethrich lasted just 3 innings, giving up 3 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits while striking out 3 and walking 1.

RedHawks starting pitcher, Jose Almarante, looked sharp picking up a no-decision while giving up just 2 runs and 3 hits.

Gary tied the game in the top of the eighth when pinch-hitter Frank Martinez tacked an unearned run on Richie Tate, driving in Anthony Cheky Jr. who reached on an error by Mazzola.

With the game tied 3-3, Alex Weingarten gave up the game winning run on a single by the RedHawks’ newest addition Vaughn Bryan, plating Ryan Pineda who was beamed earlier in the inning.

It took Casey Weathers just 7 pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the ninth and pick up the save.

The RedHawks go for the series win tomorrow in game three against Gary. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm.