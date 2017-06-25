Bismarck Wolves Football Player Dies in McLean County Rollover

Distracted driving leads to a fatal rollover in McLean County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling from Minot to Bismarck on Highway 83 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the driver was two and a half miles south of Underwood when he became distracted by something in the vehicle, lost control, went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver and two passengers were ejected.

Twenty-year-old Michael Westphal, from Bismarck, died on scene.

He played for the Bismarck Wolves football team.

According to the team’s Facebook page, they were traveling home from a game.

The team is asking for donations to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

The driver and the other passenger were taken to Sanford with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation.