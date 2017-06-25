Nearly Half of North Dakota Experiencing Severe Drought Conditions

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Police in Bemidji have issued a missing person alert. They are asking for the public's help in locating 26 year old Chelsea Batchelder. She was last seen on Thursday in the Bemidji area. Chelsea is 5'4", 117… continue reading ›
Distracted driving leads to a fatal rollover in McLean County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling from Minot to Bismarck on Highway 83 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the driver was two and a half… continue reading ›
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Anti-police protesters disrupted the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile. "Do not say black lives matter if you're not out here ya'll," said one protester. "You are literally letting the police department… continue reading ›