Nearly Half of North Dakota Experiencing Severe Drought Conditions

Governor Has Declared Drought Emergency

Forest Service officials say drought conditions are making many areas of North Dakota vulnerable to fires.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 8 percent of the state is in extreme drought while another 32 percent is in severe drought.

Authorities say if conditions don’t improve, the state could see a threat of “catastrophic wildfires, uncontrollable fires.”

Gov. Burgum declared a drought emergency this week and directed state agencies to coordinate drought response efforts.