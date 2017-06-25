RedHawks Offense Stalls, RailCats Take Series Finale

RedHawks held hitless for first five innings in loss to Gary SouthShore Sunday.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks offense stalled Sunday afternoon in a 5-1 loss to the Gary RailCats.

Gary starting pitcher, Braulio Torres-Perez, held the RedHawks hitless for the first five innings before surrendering a leadoff double to Charlie Valerio in the bottom of the sixth to break up the no-hitter. Fargo-Moorhead failed to take advantage of the lead-off base runner with the inning ending three batters later on a 6-4-3 double play.

Already up 1-0, the RailCats increased their lead to five in the top of the fifth thanks to RBI singles by Kris Goodman and Frank Martinez as well as a two-RBI double by Anthony Cheky Jr.

All five of Gary’s runs came off of RedHawks’ starter Tyler Herron who had given up just six runs over his last eight starts with Fargo-Moorhead.

The RedHawks added their only run of the game in the bottom of the eighth when Yhoxian Medina scored on a ground out double play off the bat of Mitch Delfino.

Hawks Host the Sioux Falls Canaries for a four game series starting Monday. First pitch scheduled for 7:02 pm.