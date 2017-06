Ask Danny: Holes In Brick Walls

Should you seal up those little holes between the bricks?

When it comes to holes in your home’s brick wall, most of us assume the first thing you should do is patch them right up. After all, in summertime, flying insects might take advantage of the tiny space between the bricks to set up a nice cozy nest.

But as Danny Lipford explains, sealing them up tight could compound your problems. Here’s what he suggests instead, in this week’s edition of Ask Danny.