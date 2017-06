Castile Family to Get $3 Million for Shooting Death

Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges this month

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — The mother of Philando Castile has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.

The settlement was announced by attorneys for Valerie Castile and the city of St. Anthony.

The settlement avoids the drawn-out process of a federal wrongful death lawsuit stemming from Castile’s death.

The 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker was killed by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile said he was armed.

He had a permit for his gun.

Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges this month.