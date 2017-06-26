Celebrities Compete in 34th Annual Roger Maris Golf Tournament

NDSU football coach Chris Klieman is among those who teed off

Bison football coach Chris Klieman and members of Roger Maris’ family were among those who teed off Monday morning in the 34th annual Tournament.

In its 34 years, the Tournament has given nearly $2 million to Hospice of the Red River Valley, the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo as well as Fargo-Shanley High School, Maris’ alma mater.

Klieman said it was an honor taking part in this annual event.

“Roger Maris means everything to the community,” Klieman said. “You look at the Cancer Center and all the great things that they’re doing for our community and our state. I’m so excited that they come back to Fargo and give back to the community that’s been so good to the Maris family. This is a really neat experience for me getting to play with all the Maris guys. We’re having a lot of fun and it’s a great day out here.”