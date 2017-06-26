Fargo Man Asks for Community’s Help in Catching Drone Thief

FARGO, ND — One Fargo man is hoping to catch a thief after his son’s drone was stolen from his locked pickup.

Surveillance video from Joseph Ochoa’s house in south Fargo shows a man going through two pickups in the driveway around 4:30 am last Tuesday.

He said you can see the man picking up the drone, which cost nearly $1,300.

The suspect is described as being about five foot seven, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a white baseball cap.

Ochoa said he’s relieved he took a look at the video.

“We didn’t think that anybody would really do it,” he said. “Once we saw the proof on the footage, it was kind of a sigh of relief in that we knew kind of where it was but now we have another journey to find out who it was.”

If you recognize the suspect from the footage, contact the Fargo Police Department.