Fire Officials: Be Careful with Smoking Materials

FARGO, ND — A warning from fire officials: be careful to put out smoking materials outdoors.

That’s after Fargo firefighters responded to a fire late Sunday that damaged an apartment deck.

They were called to this scene around 11:30 Sunday night for a deck on fire in the 1500 block of East Gateway Circle.

They say someone’s failure to get rid of their smoking materials caused the fire.

It was extinguished within a couple of minutes and no one was hurt.

Firefighters described the damage as light.