Livestock Deaths Linked to Blue Green Algae in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota’s Health Department is warning about the presence of blue-green algae in some waters around the state.

The algae can produce toxins that can sicken and even kill both people and animals.

There have already been reports of livestock deaths linked to the algae.

It has been found in Stanley Pond in Mountrail County and the Harvey Reservoir in Wells County.

Hot summer weather and a lack of rainfall to help refresh bodies of water can contribute to the production of the algae.