RedHawks End Dry Spell on Harry Potter Night

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hit three home runs to slug their way past Sioux Falls 5-3

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hit three home runs to slug their way past Sioux Falls to win 5-3 on Monday night.

It is the first time in their last 10 games the RedHawks scored more than four runs in a contest.

Vaughn Bryan and Josh Mazzola hits solo home runs in the first inning, and Devan Ahart added a two-run blast in the 7th that proved to be the difference.

The series against the Canaries continues through Thursday.