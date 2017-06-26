Resettlement Plans Put on Hold After Reinstatement of Travel Ban

FARGO, ND — The Supreme Court has reinstated part of President Trump’s travel ban.

People from six Muslim majority countries with no strong ties to the U.S. will not be allowed to enter.

Refugee resettlement has been a topic of conversation in the Fargo-Moorhead area for years.

Local groups are speaking up after the president is calling the court’s decision a victory, after reaffirming his presidential power to ban threats from entering the country.

Lutheran Social Services said demand to resettle is at an all time high.

“Sometimes they could be in a refugee camp as long as 20 years,” said Shirley Dykshoorn, who is vice president of senior and humanitarian services with Lutheran Social Services.

Thousands are trying to escape danger and build a better life.

“Refugees are people like you and me,” said Matuor Alier, who is with the Fargo-Moorhead Refugee Advisory Council.

Plans for some are put on hold by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow President Trump’s temporary travel ban to go into effect.

“I feel like it’s a defeat to refugees and to everything that America stands for,” Alier said.

Those traveling from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen must be able to prove a legitimate reason for entering the U.S.

Examples allowed include visiting family, work, or school.

Locally, at least some refugees from Sudan are at risk to feel the impact.

“We’ve only had a few cases that are free cases that have been assigned to Grand Forks more recently that might be affected,” explained Dykshoorn.

That number is small because most of the people LSS serves in the state already have ties.

“Nearly all of the cases that we see in Fargo have been family tie cases,” said Dykshoorn. “They are joining family members.”

While the resettlements may continue, the frustrations also rise.

“We need protection from our president but a protection that is fair and not discriminating,” said Alier.

“I don’t know if I really see it as a victory for anybody,” said Dykshoorn.

The ban is due be enforced within 72 hours and last for 90 days.

‘This is America,” Alier said. “There are people that will fight with you till the end so don’t give up hope.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the legality of the policy in October.