UND Given Grant to Help Fight Drug Addiction

GRAND FORKS, ND — UND has been awarded a major grant in the continuing battle against drug addiction.

The university was given $3.8 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The money will be used for a program involving providers of services in addiction and behavioral health fields.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to combat the overdose epidemic of opioids such as fentanyl, carfentanyl and others.

The Department of Health and Human Services is making another $195 million available across the country for mental health and substance abuse services.