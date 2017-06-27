Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney Receives 2017 NSA President’s Award

CASS COUNTY, ND — Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney has just received another prestigious award.

During their annual conference in Reno, Nevada, the National Sheriff’s Association presented Laney with the 2017 NSA President’s Award.

The recognition was for Laney’s role as incident commander in Morton County during the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests.

Laney credited his staff back home with keeping the people of Cass County safe as a large contingency deployed for months during the protests.

A video was shown about his work prior to getting the award.

Sheriff Laney: “We made it very clear to them, we don’t want a confrontation.”

Voice of announcer: “The result of the leadership of Sheriff Paul Laney; along with the assistance of many law enforcement agencies, especially sheriff’s and their deputies from across the country; there was no loss of life, few injuries and the rule of law was maintained.”

Sheriff Laney is adamant that the award is a direct reflection of all of the men and women of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office during the lengthy deployment.

He says he couldn’t be more proud.