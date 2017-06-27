Choice Financial Teams Up with Hospice of the Red River Valley for Luau Fundraiser

FARGO, ND — A local business helped raise over $100,000 for hospice care by going Hawaiian.

Choice Financial is teaming up with Hospice of the Red River Valley to make lives better for people in the final stage of their life.

Last time we checked in, the fifth annual luau lunch had a goal of raising $125,000.

With more than a thousand people showing up for pulled pork, a baked potato and pineapple, the staff think they will surpass the goal.

“This not only raises awareness about what we do, but it also raises funds so that we can carry out our mission to help people at the end of life’s journey,” said Deb Gemar, who is with Hospice of the Red River Valley.

“They also follow through for the grieving aspect and not everything’s paid for,” said Erv Inniger, who is with Choice Financial. “Hospice picks up anything that the government really doesn’t pick up.”

In 2016, the hospice group cared for more than 1,500 patients in 29 counties throughout North Dakota and Minnesota.