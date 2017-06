Coke Sun Tanning Trend May Put Your Skin in Danger

Using Coca-Cola as a tanning oil is not a new trend but it's making a comeback this summer

NATIONAL — It’s a tanning trend that has gone viral but health officials warn it could make tanning much more dangerous for your skin.

Users say the caramel dye in the soda will act as an ingredient that can give the skin a warmer, sun-kissed glow.

But dermatologists say the acidity in Coke may increase your risk of a sun burn.

They say there is no such thing as safe tanning because tans are the body’s defense to stop UV rays.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more people develop skin cancer due to tanning than develop lung cancer because of smoking.