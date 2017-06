Cone Zone Alert: I-29 Southbound Lanes to Close Overnight

Flaggers will be present

FARGO, ND — Overnight lane closures are coming to the 32nd Avenue South project at I-29 in Fargo.

All southbound lanes will be closed under the bridge on Wednesday night and all northbound lanes will be closed on Thursday night.

The closures will last from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic will be detoured, however, 32nd Avenue South will remain open over the bridge as crews install beams.

Flaggers will be present.